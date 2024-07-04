Update: 3 Arrested in Connection to Meeker County Stabbing
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in Meeker County last month.
The Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Aryianna Pillatzki of Pennock was arrested at a hotel in Willmar on Tuesday afternoon.
Forty-eight-year-old David Pillatski of Arco was arrested in a hotel outside Granite Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
Twenty-six-year-old Tre Ertl of Litchfield was arrested during a traffic stop in Willmar on Wednesday night.
The sheriff says the three people brought the victim to a remote location in Meeker County to rob him. The victim was intentionally hit by their vehicle after which he was stabbed and left alongside the road.
A passerby found the victim and called for help.
All three suspects have been booked in the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
