St. Cloud Apollo Referendum Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The final results are in from the special Apollo High School referendum.

Voters have approved both questions on the ballot. The first question had 4,017 yes votes and 2,446 no votes. The second question had 3,503 yes votes and 2,945 no votes.

Question #1 asked for $50 million to make updates to Apollo High School including a safe and secure entrance, a storm shelter/gymnasium, fire safety upgrades, science labs, fine arts programming, among other improvements.

Question #2 asked for $15 million to build an indoor multipurpose athletic facility on the Apollo campus with a full-size turf field and a walking track.

Question #1 had to pass for Question #2 to be approved.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says, "The approval of both questions is a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to student safety, learning, and opportunity."

The tax impact for a $250,000 home will be a property tax increase of $3.33 a month.

Planning for both projects will begin in the coming months with input from students, staff, families, and community members.

Apollo was built in 1970 and had additions built on in 1984 and 1990. Previous referendums to renovate the school failed in 2015 and 2016.

