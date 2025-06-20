Another Round Of Storms Possible Friday Night in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a round of strong storms passed through central Minnesota early Friday morning, another round may come our way on Friday night.
The National Weather Service says complexes of thunderstorms Friday night will be confined mostly to northern Minnesota. However, some storms may impact parts of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
Large hail and damaging winds would be possible.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely starting Sunday night and continuing through midweek, with the potential for heavy rain and flooding where thunderstorms train over the same areas.
The threat is highest from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, particularly in western Minnesota.
SKYWARN spotter activation will likely be needed Friday night and again Sunday night.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Zoning Board Approves Plan for Daycare in Former Ace Bar
- Get Ready for Night of 80s Hits At The Paramount
- Minnesota's Trade Landscape Shifts With Mixed Export Results
- Minnesota Tourism Feels the Pinch From Fewer International Visitors
- Sip'n Sota Brings Dirty Sodas To Local Events
Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt