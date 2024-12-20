Annual Waite Park Christmas Dinner Not Happening This Year

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Christmas tradition in Waite Park for the past 38 years will not be happening this year.

The Troop 20 Christmas Dinner announced on its Facebook page back in October that the tradition would be ending.

Organizers and a large team of volunteers pulled off the free Christmas Day dinner for 38 years in a row. They served the meal at St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park, they also offered curbside pickup and delivered meals to people who weren't able to make it out.

The concept of the free Christmas meal was to give people a place to go and be with other people for the holiday.

The organization said "Thank you To all our faithful volunteers", Enjoy some well-deserved rest and family time this Christmas!

