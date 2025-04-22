Alexandria Police Arrest Man After Allegedly Shooting At Vehicle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Alexandria police have arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun at a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue East in Alexandria.

Officers talked to the occupants of the vehicle and confirmed damage to the vehicle's windshield consistent with shots from a gun.

They arrested Gregg Dickey and recovered a gun. He is being held at the Douglas County Jail awaiting formal charges and a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

