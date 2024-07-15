80s Christian Pop Star Coming To Minnesota This Fall
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An Award-winning contemporary Christian music star is coming to Minnesota. 6-time Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant will take the stage at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake on October 12th.
In addition to her 6 Grammys, Grant has 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is the first contemporary Christian artist to have a Platinum record. She catapulted to stardom in the 80s with her cross-over top 40 pop hits "Baby, Baby" and "Every Heartbeat."
Grant released her first new music in over ten years in 2023 with the singles "Trees We'll Never See" and "What You Heard." Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at mysticlake.com.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz