80s Christian Pop Star Coming To Minnesota This Fall

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An Award-winning contemporary Christian music star is coming to Minnesota. 6-time Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant will take the stage at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake on October 12th.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
In addition to her 6 Grammys, Grant has 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is the first contemporary Christian artist to have a Platinum record. She catapulted to stardom in the 80s with her cross-over top 40 pop hits "Baby, Baby" and "Every Heartbeat."

Jeff Kempin, Getty Images
Grant released her first new music in over ten years in 2023 with the singles "Trees We'll Never See" and "What You Heard." Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at mysticlake.com.

Michael Buckner, Getty Images
