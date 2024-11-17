3 People Hurt In Saturday Afternoon Crash In Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon in a crash in Delano. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 52-year-old Nadia Tipka of Roseville was going west on Highway 12 at about 1:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, a Jeep driven by 66-year-old Wylie Swanger of Delano was going east when the two collided at 13th Street. Swanger and Tipka both suffered injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

A passenger in Swanger's car, 47-year-old Ela Wardahl of Roseville was also hurt in the crash but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

