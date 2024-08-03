SARTELL (WJON News) -- The 2nd Annual Sabre Alumni & Friends Cross Country Meet took place on Saturday. The meet is a way for current and former Sartell-St. Stephen High School Cross Country runners to get together for some fun and a good cause.

The meet helps raise money for the cross country team to buy new uniforms and pay for other needs, it also raises money for the Rustie Froemming Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named after long-time Sartell Cross Country Coach and business teacher Rustie Froemming who died unexpectedly in 2020 at 58.

Event Organizer Ben Weihrauch says the lessons learned from Froemming and cross country have had a lasting impression on him.

"It's had ripple effects on my life and my career so, bringing people together, celebrating being a Sabre runner, engaging in community and reconnecting with people that, you know, some people haven't connected in a long time, that's really what it's all about, and then the fundraising on top of that is kind of the icing on the cake."

He says people are already looking forward to the event each year and starting to plan vacations around it and they are coming from all over the country from as far away as California, Oregon, and Texas. Weihrauch says the main goal is bringing people together:

"The main outcome is that we come together, that we celebrate the fact that we were all part of an amazing experience being cross country athletes and that the teamwork, and the camaraderie, and the family feel of being a Sabre cross country runner."

Last year the meet raised over $11,000 for the cross country team and scholarship fund. There was 5K run and a 600-meter fun run for kids and they had over 100 people participate. Check out a gallery of pictures from the event below.

