2 People Hurt In Saturday Morning Crash Near Albany

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near Albany on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 94. Authorities say a pickup driven by 43-year-old Jomar Haines of Prior Lake was going east on I-94 when he lost control and crashed in the median.

Haines and a passenger in his car, 26-year-old Jomar Haines of Coon Rapids, were both taken to Centra Care Hospital in Melrose with non-life-threatening injuries.

