$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Besides the two $1 Million winners in the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle game, there is another million-dollar winner in Minnesota this New Year's Day.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $1 million winning ticket in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was bought at the Cub Foods store in Blaine.

The numbers drawn in the Mega Millions game on Tuesday night were 13, 22, 27, 29, 35, and the Mega Ball 1.

There were three winning $1 million tickets for Tuesday's game with the other two tickets sold in New Jersey and Florida.

The jackpot was not won so that grows to an estimated $42 million for the next drawing on Friday.

Earlier in December there were two other big lottery winners also in Blaine.

