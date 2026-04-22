ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man suffered serious injuries in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River.

Fifty-six-year-old James McDonough was driving a pickup westbound when it left the road and rolled. He was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by Allina Ambulance, Life Link, Elk River Police, and Elk River Fire and Rescue. Troopers say alcohol may have been involved in the crash.