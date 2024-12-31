Two Gopher 5 Winners in Same Minnesota Town this Month

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- For the second time this month, there is a lucky lottery winner in the same Minnesota town.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Gopher 5 ticket for Monday night's drawing sold in Blaine. The ticket was sold at the Blaine Motomart. The jackpot was $188,794.

The numbers drawn on Monday evening were 9, 15, 16, 34 and 45.

Back on December 11th, there was a winning ticket worth $731,160 sold at the Kwik Trip in Blaine.

Neither prize has been claimed yet.

Get our free mobile app

The Gopher 5 game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each. The jackpot resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES