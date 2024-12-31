Two Gopher 5 Winners in Same Minnesota Town this Month
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- For the second time this month, there is a lucky lottery winner in the same Minnesota town.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Gopher 5 ticket for Monday night's drawing sold in Blaine. The ticket was sold at the Blaine Motomart. The jackpot was $188,794.
The numbers drawn on Monday evening were 9, 15, 16, 34 and 45.
Back on December 11th, there was a winning ticket worth $731,160 sold at the Kwik Trip in Blaine.
Neither prize has been claimed yet.
Get our free mobile app
The Gopher 5 game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each. The jackpot resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Sheriff Gives End-of-the-Year Recap
- Three Central Minnesota Businesses Receive State Grants
- Arctic Cat Suspends Operations in St. Cloud, Thief River Falls
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum