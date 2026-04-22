UNDATED (WJON News) -- Widespread thunderstorms are expected along a strong cold front late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

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The National Weather Service says damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, followed by large hail.

The rain and storms in the St. Cloud area are expected between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

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St. Cloud has officially had 1.09 inches of rain so far in April, which is 0.62 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of Minnesota is Abnormally Dry, and 25 percent is in a Moderate Drought.