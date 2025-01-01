Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Winners Announced

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players are waking up this morning to discover their tickets are worth $1 million.

The $1 million winning tickets were bought in Nowthen at Bill’s Superette and in Tracy at Casey’s General Store. Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

There was a $100,000 winning ticket sold at the Corner Grocery in St. Martin, a $50,000 winning ticket sold at the Kwik Trip in Delano, and a $25,000 ticket sold at the HolidayStation Store in St. Michael.

A total of 800,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale October 22, 2024, and sold out in a record 15 days on November 5, 2024. This was the fastest sellout ever in the Minnesota Lottery’s history.

More than 15,000 additional winning numbers were also announced Wednesday morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

Prizes of $10,000, $25,000, and $50,000 can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail. The $100,000 and $1 million prizes must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. The Minnesota Lottery recommends calling ahead to verify hours and make an appointment.

