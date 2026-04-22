UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 27 counties in Minnesota from noon to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, citing extreme fire danger.

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In addition, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for 27 counties in parts of southern, central, western, and northern Minnesota.

Leanne Langeberg is with the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids:

It's not unheard of to have fire conditions here in the middle of April. Usually, in April, we'll see on average about 500 wildfires each month in April and May

Strong winds and low humidity could cause fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph and dry relative humidity values of 20-30% could create critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.