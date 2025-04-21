Xcel Energy Reminding Drivers To Move Over For Utility Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is reminding drivers to move over and slow down for workers on the side of roads, including construction and utility vehicles. The reminder comes as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The utility company says many drivers move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road, but not for utility and construction workers, even though those crews are also putting their lives on the line. On Wednesday, construction and utility workers around the country will wear orange as part of Go Orange Day to provide a visible reminder of their support for families who have been impacted by work zone incidents.

Minnesota's Ted Foss Move Over Law does require motorists to move over when they come upon utility and construction vehicles on the side of the road, as well as emergency vehicles.

