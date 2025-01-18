Xcel Energy Offering Energy Saving & Safety Tips For Cold Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- With high temperatures in the negative digits and single numbers above zero through the weekend and into the early week, Xcel Energy is offering some tips to save costs.

The energy company says people can lower their thermostat to 65-70 degrees while they are home and 58 degrees when not home, open drapes, and blinds to let in sunlight and maximize direct heat, and change out dirty furnace filters to help promote better airflow to help save energy and money.

Xcel also has some safety reminders during the cold snap such as keeping natural gas meters clear to avoid a dangerous buildup of pressure in gas lines and prevent gas from leaking into the home, using space heaters carefully to prevent fires, and building a home emergency kit to use in case of a power outage which should include things like a flashlight, battery-powered radio, back up phone chargers, bottled water, and a first aid kit. You can find more cost-saving and safety tips on the Xcel Energy's website.

