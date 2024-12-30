Xcel Energy Expands Giving For Nonprofits In 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy expanded its charitable giving in 2024. The Minneapolis-based energy company's foundation provided over $12-million and more than 60,000 volunteer hours by employees, contractors, and retirees.

Xcel Energy's Foundation expanded its giving impact in 2024 by investing $4.6 million in grant funding to 390 nonprofit organizations across its eight-state service area. All the grant recipients align with the foundation's three primary focus areas of STEM career pathways, Community Vitality, and Environmental Sustainability. In Minnesota,

North and South Dakota the foundation granted over $2.3 million to 201 local nonprofits. The investment enabled 3,700 people to gain employment along with many other community benefits from the work of the nonprofits.

