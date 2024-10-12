Xcel Energy Center Announces “Rocktober” Winner
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Xcel Energy Center has announced the winner of its "Rocktober" Sweepstakes contest. Travis Nelson was picked from over 8,000 contestants and received a pair of tickets to nine different events in the month of October along with gift cards to four Saint Paul Restaurants valued at $400. Travis chose the following as his nine events:
Minnesota Wild Home Opener vs. Columbus (Oct. 10)
Cody Johnson (Oct. 11)
Brandon Lake (Oct. 13)
P!nk (Oct. 17)
Iron Maiden (Oct. 22)
The Avett Brothers and Trampled by Turtles (Oct. 24)
St. Thomas vs. Minnesota Men's Hockey (Oct. 26)
Korn (Oct. 27)
Justin Timberlake (Oct. 31)
The Xcel Energy Center is having a historic eight concerts in October and is jammed pack with concerts and sporting events in November and December.
