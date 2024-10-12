Xcel Energy Center Announces “Rocktober” Winner

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Xcel Energy Center has announced the winner of its "Rocktober" Sweepstakes contest. Travis Nelson was picked from over 8,000 contestants and received a pair of tickets to nine different events in the month of October along with gift cards to four Saint Paul Restaurants valued at $400. Travis chose the following as his nine events:

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Wild Home Opener vs. Columbus (Oct. 10)

Cody Johnson (Oct. 11)

Brandon Lake (Oct. 13)

P!nk (Oct. 17)

Iron Maiden (Oct. 22)

The Avett Brothers and Trampled by Turtles (Oct. 24)

St. Thomas vs. Minnesota Men's Hockey (Oct. 26)

Korn (Oct. 27)

Justin Timberlake (Oct. 31)

The Xcel Energy Center is having a historic eight concerts in October and is jammed pack with concerts and sporting events in November and December.

Xcel Energy Center Xcel Energy Center loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.