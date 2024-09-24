Xcel Energy Center Celebrates “Rocktober” With Sweepstakes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans have a chance to rock out to 9 shows at Xcel Energy Center next month. The arena is celebrating "Rocktober" with a sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to nine different events in the month of October and $400 worth of gift cards to four Saint Paul restaurants.

Pink Performs At Chase Field

Ozzfest 2005

Some of the possible events include The Minnesota Wild's home opener, Pink!, Iron Maiden, and Justin Timberlake. The four restaurants are Herbie's on the Park, Purpose Restaurants, Smorgie's, and Seventh Street Truck Park.



Xcel Energy Center's Vice President and General Manager Kelly McGrath says Rocktober is their favorite time of year and they are excited for one lucky fan to get to experience it. Fans can enter the sweepstakes on Xcel Energy's webpage now through Friday, October 4th.

Justin Timberlake In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

