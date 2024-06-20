Woman Killed in Rollover in Wright County

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An Annandale woman was killed in an early morning crash.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle in a cornfield near Annandale.

Deputies found the vehicle with heavy crash-related damage.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was going east on 90th Street Northwest when it left the road, struck a sign, a road approach, and may have rolled before coming to a rest in the cornfield.

Fifty-nine-year-old Julie Hahn of Annandale died in the crash.

It does not appear that she was wearing a seatbelt.

