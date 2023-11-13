Two Hurt in Wright County Crash

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 35 in Buffalo.

Fifty-four-year-old Kelly Zitzloff of Buffalo was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Regan Kostka of Buffalo suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

