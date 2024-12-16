Woman Struck, Killed Along the Road Near Brainerd

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle near Brainerd over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on the East Gull Lake Road, near the intersection with Poplar Drive in East Gull Lake, near Brainerd.

A Ford Bronco was westbound on the Gull Lake Dam Road when it slowed due to a pickup parked in the westbound lane. The driver of the pickup was talking to a pedestrian who was walking on the road. The driver of the Bronco lost control on the icy road and struck the pedestrian.

The 34-year-old Brainerd woman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she later died.

A blood sample was taken from the driver of the Bronco, a 57-year-old Nisswa man, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Formal charges are pending the results of the blood sample.

