Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A messy spring storm will bring a broad swath of precipitation across the northern plains beginning Saturday as rain before transitioning to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 10:00 p.m. Saturday until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Rain will arrive midday Saturday before becoming a wintry mix Saturday night and eventually snow into early Sunday.

The best chance for snow accumulations will be in central and western Minnesota where the transition to snow happens earlier.

The best chance for ice accumulation, primarily in the form of freezing rain, will be south of the higher snow amounts but north of where rain is favored.

The highest icing amounts of around a tenth of an inch are possible in western Wisconsin, with the highest snow amounts of 2 to 4 inches in parts of western and central Minnesota.

