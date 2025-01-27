Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- While we can expect the lower 40s for highs here in Central Minnesota on Tuesday, part of our state will have much more winter-like weather.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook and Lake counties in the Arrowhead Region.

It will be in effect from midnight Monday night until midnight Tuesday night. Total snow accumulations will be between three and five inches. Locally higher accumulations up to 6 inches will be possible due to snow squalls on Tuesday evening. Snow squalls can produce rapidly decreasing visibility to 1/4 mile or less and create dangerous road conditions.

