Native Medicine Treatment Facility Opening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A native medicine plant-based treatment facility is opening on the East End in St. Cloud.

White Feather Essential Earth Elements is going into the former Ace Bar building on East St. Germain Street.

Allen Miller is the Clinic Director and a Certified Tribal Healer. He says they can treat a variety of symptoms.

A tribal medical clinic treating functional wellness and brain health with native plant based medicine.

Miller says they are based out of the Crow Indian Tribe in Montana. He says they have similar facilities in other states but this will be their first in Minnesota.

Really a lot of anxiety and brain health. That works in response really well to mushrooms. This is a significant issue for environmental health and cleaning out the brain.

Miller says customers will need to sign up for a private healthcare member benefit.

He says their opening was delayed by the state and he is continuing to set-up a compact with the state, but so far that has been unsuccessful. Miller says the response from local leaders has been more positive.

The White Feather Essential Earth Elements is scheduled to open on Tuesday, and their hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

