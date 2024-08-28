Foley Getting New ‘Welcome’ Signs

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Foley is getting some new signs to greet motorists.

Two new "Welcome to Foley" signs are going along Highway 23.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the first sign will be held Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on the west side of town near the Sable Inn Bed & Breakfast.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Friday.

The new signs celebrate the history of Foley, focusing on the lumber mills and the rich agriculture tradition of the area dating back to before the city's founding.

The two signs will replace the old wooden Highway 23 welcome signs.

