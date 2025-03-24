Weekend Snow Totals in Northern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A late-season snowstorm brought some impressive snow totals for areas in far northern Minnesota over the weekend.
Snow totals:
Hovland - 10.7"
International Falls - 10.4"
Grand Marais - 9.5"
Kabetogema - 9.0"
Island View - 9.0"
Crookston - 7.3"
Ely - 7.3"
The snow had exited Minnesota by early Monday morning.
The northern parts of Minnesota might now be done with snow just yet. The National Weather Service says there is a chance for a light wintry mix Tuesday, mainly west of the Red River, with another chance of more widespread precipitation Friday into the Weekend.
