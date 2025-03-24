Weekend Snow Totals in Northern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A late-season snowstorm brought some impressive snow totals for areas in far northern Minnesota over the weekend.

Snow totals:

Hovland - 10.7"

International Falls - 10.4"

Grand Marais - 9.5"

Kabetogema - 9.0"

Island View - 9.0"

Crookston - 7.3"

Ely - 7.3"

The snow had exited Minnesota by early Monday morning.

The northern parts of Minnesota might now be done with snow just yet. The National Weather Service says there is a chance for a light wintry mix Tuesday, mainly west of the Red River, with another chance of more widespread precipitation Friday into the Weekend.

