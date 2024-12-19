Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024.

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Becker

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):
-- Kimball Area

SCHOOLS (E-LEARNING):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Paynesville Area

If you have a weather announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON