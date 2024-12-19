Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024.

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Becker

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Kimball Area

SCHOOLS (E-LEARNING):

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Paynesville Area

If you have a weather announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ RELATED ARTICLES