Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 19th, 2024.
SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Becker
SCHOOLS (CLOSED):
-- Kimball Area
SCHOOLS (E-LEARNING):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Paynesville Area
If you have a weather announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
