Weather Announcements for Sunday, January 12th, 2025

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather related announcements for Sunday, January 12th, 2025.

CHURCHES:
-- Peace United Church of Christ no services or activities at the church

If you have a weather related announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

