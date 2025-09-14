Car Sideswipe Saturday Night Leaves A Girl Hospitalized
WAVERLY (WJON News) -- A crash Saturday night in Waverly sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 12. A car being driven by 63-year-old Thomas Giza of Dalton, and an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Alma Rosales of Montrose were both going east on Highway 12 when they side-swiped each other at the 4th Street intersection. A 13-year-old girl in Rosales' SUV was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rosales and Giza were not hurt in the crash.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty