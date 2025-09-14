Car Sideswipe Saturday Night Leaves A Girl Hospitalized

Car Sideswipe Saturday Night Leaves A Girl Hospitalized

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAVERLY (WJON News) -- A crash Saturday night in Waverly sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 12. A car being driven by 63-year-old Thomas Giza of Dalton, and an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Alma Rosales of Montrose were both going east on Highway 12 when they side-swiped each other at the 4th Street intersection. A 13-year-old girl in Rosales' SUV was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rosales and Giza were not hurt in the crash.

