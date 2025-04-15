Walz, State Leaders To Discuss Proposed Medicaid Cuts

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- State leaders will be talking about proposed federal cuts to Medicaid.

Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Governor Tim Walz will be joined by U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison along with state leadership, healthcare workers, nonprofit leaders, and Medicaid recipients.

Get our free mobile app

Walz' says the changes proposed in the U.S. Congress to Medicaid and health care funding could result in $880 billion in cuts to key health programs. Estimates indicate that Minnesota could lose up to $1.6 billion annually in federal funds, which could cause negative impacts on coverage and care for Minnesotans.

READ RELATED ARTICLES