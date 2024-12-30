Walz Orders Flags to Fly at Half Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota until sunset on January 29th to honor the life of former President Jimmy Carter.

Walz says, "President Carter defined what it means to be a servant leader. He fought for our democracy, our climate, humanity, and civil rights around the world."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

