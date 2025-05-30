SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids-Rice graduate picked up her diploma and won a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The school's graduation ceremony was on Tuesday at St. Cloud State University, followed by a Storm Graduation Lock-In at the high school.

Many prizes donated from local businesses were handed out throughout the overnight event, including the vehicle donated by Minnesota Truck Headquarters on Highway 23.

The graduate whose name was drawn first was no longer at the event, but they had to be present to win, so they drew a second name, and that lucky person was Amber Konietzko.

She says she texted her parents around 4:00 a.m. to tell them she won the vehicle, which they didn't believe initially. She says she's very grateful.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

On Friday afternoon, she stopped by MTH along with her dad to pick up the keys to her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Konietzko will be attending the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis this fall. She says she's not sure if she'll bring the vehicle with her to school, or just have it available to get around when she comes home to visit her family.

MTH Director of Fixed Operations Aaron Janey says this is the second year they've donated a vehicle to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Graduation lock-in.

He says donating a vehicle to a student going off to college so they have a dependable vehicle just makes sense. He says they've always had a philosophy at MTH that when the community reaches out, they want to try to do something and be involved.

