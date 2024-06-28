Valleyfair Cancels 4th of July Fireworks, Revises Hours

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- More changes at Valleyfair due to flooding.

The amusement park has announced it has canceled the Fourth of July Fireworks show and temporarily revised its daily operating hours due to the impact from the Minnesota River flooding.

The river has flooded Valleyfair's on-site parking area and reduced entrances/exits at the park. Valleyfair will remain open on July 4th. The all-day extended chaperone policy will remain in effect.

Valleyfair says it will reschedule the fireworks presentation for later this season.

Additionally, Valleyfair has revised daily operating hours to 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until further notice. Soak City hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

