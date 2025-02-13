Accumulating Snow Likely For Much Of Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It will likely be a winter wonderland as you and your sweetheart go out to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The National Weather Service says they are expecting some widespread snow on Friday into Friday night.

Right now the Winter Weather Advisory is only in Wisconsin, but that may change as we get into Friday.

Eastern parts of Minnesota are expected to see anywhere from one to four inches of snow on Friday. The western part of the state will be closer to one to two inches of snow.

The timing of the snow for St. Cloud is from about early afternoon on Friday into late Friday night.

It took a long time in the season for the snow to finally arrive in Minnesota, but so far it has been a very snowy February. We've had over 11 inches of snow so far this month, which is nearly 8 inches above normal for this point in the month.

If we want to crack the top 10 for snowiest Februarys on record in St. Cloud, we have to get past 16.8 inches which is the 10th snowiest right now.

St. Cloud has had nearly 25 inches of snow so far this winter, which is nearly 5 inches below normal.

Behind the snow front bitterly cold temperatures and wind chill readings are expected to stick with us through much of next week.

