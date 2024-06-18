United Way of Central Minnesota Making Nearly $3.5M Investments

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota has announced it is investing nearly $3.5 million in communities in central Minnesota.

Of these funds, over $1 million will be allocated to more than 50 local programs in at least one of four focus areas including education, health, financial stability, and safety net.

The United Way of Central Minnesota will also invest over $2.2 million in grants for initiatives to support youth and families.

Finally, nearly $200,000 will be invested in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Thirty-three volunteers gave nearly 900 hours reviewing agency funding requests during the United Way's vetting process.

