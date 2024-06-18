United Way of Central Minnesota Making Nearly $3.5M Investments

United Way of Central Minnesota Making Nearly $3.5M Investments

Credit: ThinkStock

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota has announced it is investing nearly $3.5 million in communities in central Minnesota.

Of these funds, over $1 million will be allocated to more than 50 local programs in at least one of four focus areas including education, health, financial stability, and safety net.

The United Way of Central Minnesota will also invest over $2.2 million in grants for initiatives to support youth and families.

Finally, nearly $200,000 will be invested in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Thirty-three volunteers gave nearly 900 hours reviewing agency funding requests during the United Way's vetting process.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON