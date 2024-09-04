Volunteers Needed for Annual Days of Caring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's time to sign up for the annual United Way of Central Minnesota Days of Caring from September 16th through the 20th.

So far we have over 600 volunteers signed up to be in the community. We still have another 300 spots available. There are 115 projects with 43 various nonprofits in our community. We're looking forward to a very busy week.

Director of Volunteer Engagement Mary Krippner says she'd like to get a few hundred more people to sign up to help fill those 300 open spots.

Projects are in St. Joseph, Sauk Center, Waite Park, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, Annandale and St. Cloud. The work includes everything from landscaping, sorting donations, cooking, and more.

The volunteers come from businesses that give their employees the day off to work on projects, retired people, and families.

Everyone who volunteers gets a t-shirt and a Coborn's coupon at the deli.

