St. Cloud Sees Over An Inch Of Rain Tuesday Afternoon

St. Cloud Sees Over An Inch Of Rain Tuesday Afternoon

Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some much-needed rain on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says we officially received 1.06 inches of rain at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport (as of 5:00 p.m.)  We may add a little more to that total into the evening hours.

We're now at 3.25 inches of rain for the month, which is 0.38 of an inch above normal.   For the year-to-date, we're at 10.16 inches of total precipitation, which is still about two inches below normal.

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The National Weather Service says that, as we transition back to a hotter weather pattern, multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible this weekend into next week.

Central Minnesota is one of the few areas of the state that has actually had a decent amount of rain so far this year.  The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 78 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 38 percent is in a moderate drought, and 13 percent is in a severe drought.  The driest areas are in the north-central part of the state and also the southwestern part of the state.

Brantley Gilbert 2026

Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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