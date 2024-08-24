Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash in the construction zone in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday on northbound Highway 169 at the interchange with Highway 10. A Jeep was going north on Highway 169 when a car exited westbound Highway 10 and crossed the northbound lane in front of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, 55-year-old Charles Brown of Chaska suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 57-year-old Andrea Brown of Chaska, was taken to Elk River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Eric Adjarho of Brooklyn Park, suffered minor injuries.

