Two Rounds Of Strong Storms, Extreme Heat in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We can expect a few rounds of thunderstorms this week, followed by some very warm days this weekend.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms, some severe, are expected both Thursday night and Friday night as the weekend heat moves in.

A few severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, primarily north of Interstate 94. Large hail is the primary threat.

Severe thunderstorms are likely across central Minnesota & northwest Wisconsin late Friday night, with a lower threat extending down into southern Minnesota. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, followed by tornadoes & large hail.

Severe potential both days will be greatest during the overnight hours.

The first heat wave of the summer is coming this weekend, with hot and humid conditions expected to send Heat Index values above 100 degrees.

Excessive heat is expected area-wide this weekend, & possibly Friday afternoon across southwest Minnesota. Heat indices of 100-110 degrees are likely during the afternoon. In addition, low temperatures Saturday night will be in the mid-70s to lower 80s, providing little relief from the heat.

