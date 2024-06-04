Two Pickups Collide Near Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash involving two pickups near Paynesville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 33 and Highway 23.
A passenger in an F150, 16-year-old Jacob Albright of Royalton, has non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of an F250, 15-year-old Owen Priebe of Swanville, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
