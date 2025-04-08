Two People Killed in Crash

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- The sheriff says both drivers were killed in a collision on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. in Isanti County near Cambridge on 269th Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Tucker Trail Northeast in Athens Township.

Deputies determined immediately that one male driver was dead when they arrived.  Life saving measures were given to the second male who also died at the scene.  The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of the drivers will be released later by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

