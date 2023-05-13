Two People Hurt in Wright County Crash Saturday

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people suffered minor injuries when their vehicles collided in Wright County Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 241 at around 10:00 a.m.

The patrol says a car driven by 30-year-old Michel Montoya Corona of Osseo was westbound and an S-U-V driven by 59-year-old Jerelyn Essig of Aurora, MN was eastbound when they collided.

Montoya Corona was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Essig suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 241 near Larabee Avenue NE in St. Michael.

