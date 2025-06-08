Two On Motorcycle Hurt In Collision With Deer

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after their bike collided with a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

The 72-year-old driver and his 51-year-old passenger from Pike Creek, Minnesota were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

They were both wearing helmets.

READ RELATED ARTICLES