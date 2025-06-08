Two On Motorcycle Hurt In Collision With Deer
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after their bike collided with a deer.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Little Falls.
The 72-year-old driver and his 51-year-old passenger from Pike Creek, Minnesota were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
They were both wearing helmets.
