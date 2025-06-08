Two On Motorcycle Hurt In Collision With Deer

Two On Motorcycle Hurt In Collision With Deer

WJON

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after their bike collided with a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

The 72-year-old driver and his 51-year-old passenger from Pike Creek, Minnesota were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

They were both wearing helmets.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON