Two Hurt, One Seriously In St. Francis Crash

ST. FRANCIS (WJON News) -- An SUV and motorcycle crashed near St. Francis injuring two people Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:00 p.m. the SUV driven by 46-year-old Erik Michals of St. Francis was going north on Highway 47 waiting to turn onto 233rd Avenue. The motorcycle driven by 68-year-old Michael Mast of Coon Rapids was going south on Highway 47 approaching 233rd Avenue when Michals turned and Mast ran into the front side of the SUV.

Mast was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and Michals was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

