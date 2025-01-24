Two Hurt in Todd County Crash

STAPLES (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday just before 1:00 p.m. near Staples.

A vehicle driven by 79-year-old Patricia Hinzman of Clarissa was traveling north on County Road 11.  Another vehicle driven by 39-year-old Justin Ossefoort of Sioux Falls was going east on Highway 201.  They collided at the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

