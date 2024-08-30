Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash
HARDING (WJON News) -- Two women were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Thursday at about 6:20 p.m. on Sycamore Road, about seven miles east of Harding.
Twenty-year-old Aunika Weckman of Milaca was driving west approaching a curve when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Weckman and her passenger, 19-year-old Brianna Heemstra of Foley, were taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
