Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash

HARDING (WJON News) -- Two women were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Thursday at about 6:20 p.m. on Sycamore Road, about seven miles east of Harding.

Twenty-year-old Aunika Weckman of Milaca was driving west approaching a curve when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Weckman and her passenger, 19-year-old Brianna Heemstra of Foley, were taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

