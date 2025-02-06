Minnesota State Patrol Honoring Heroic Acts

MENDOTA HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol have announced a number of award winners.

The Trooper of the Year award goes to State Patrol Sergeant Kyle Backer of the St. Cloud District. Over the past year, Sergeant Backer has worked on several notable cases including a fatal crash investigation where a driver, speeding at nearly 150 miles an hour, rear-ended another vehicle, a serious injury car versus pedestrian crash, and a high-profile crash investigation that involved the death of two boys and a third critically injured.

Trooper Ryan Moeser of the St. Cloud District has been recognized for an incident on May 20th when he responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home in Gilman. When he arrived the man was not breathing, his face was blue and a woman was performing chest compressions. Trooper Moeser took over while another deputy used an AED. Eventually, the man began to breathe on his own.

Get our free mobile app

And, a Meritorious Citizenship Award goes to Daniel Baert, Steven Boser, and Shelby Erdich. They arrived on the scene of a crash near Pierz on September 7th, 2023 where a van had struck a man on a riding lawn mower. Thanks to their combined efforts medics were able to get the victim to the hospital where he made a nearly full recovery.

The Minnesota State Patrol believes in celebrating troopers, dispatchers and staff who go above and beyond the division’s core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence. The ceremony also recognizes residents and members of other law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers or others.

READ RELATED ARTICLES