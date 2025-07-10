Rounds of Showers, Thunderstorms Possible in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- An isolated thunderstorm may be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain across southern Minnesota Thursday evening.
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday.
The overall severe weather threat is low; however, a few stronger storms will bring the threat for damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.
St. Cloud has had 1.07 inches of rain so far in July, which is about average for this point in the month.
We've had 8.88 inches of rain for the summer months of June and July combined, which is about 4 inches above normal.
The drought update for this week shows improved conditions for much of the state, but dry ground remains in northern Minnesota.
Read More: Is Minnesota's Wet Summer Enough To Alleviate Drought Conditions? |
The Climate Prediction Center is expecting us to stay in a wetter than normal pattern into next week.
